June 2, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Lance Duane Jorgenson, 56, of Watford City is facing nine charges after he led law enforcement officers from the Watford City Police Department and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office on a short pursuit.

According to the Watford City Police Department, on Tuesday, May 19, officers responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver on North Dakota Highway 23 heading toward Watford City. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, a 2008 Ram 1500, which was driven by Jorgenson. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle for numerous traffic violations, however, Jorgenson refused to stop for officers and a short pursuit occurred. Jorgenson stopped a short time later and refused to exit the vehicle.

