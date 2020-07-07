July 7, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Helping youngsters overcome their low self-esteem and enabling them to become a better person will be the focus of a ND42 Mental Toughness Clinic that will be held July 17-19, at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.

The clinic will be conducted by professional basketball player, Noah Dahlman.

“Dahlman is a basketball player that plays over in Europe. He has an education background and likes coaching and teaching, so he does basketball camps,” says Josh Nollmeyer, Rough Rider Center recreation coordinator.

The European-based basketball player has been running basketball camps for several years that offer children, adolescents and adults athletic opportunities that allow them to gain higher self-esteem and self-motivated skills.

But the clinic in Watford City isn’t about basketball.

“We wanted to explore another avenue and mental toughness is another aspect other than the basketball camp,” says Nollmeyer.

