July 7, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Last week’s rain that dumped up to three inches of moisture across McKenzie County no only allowed county and Watford City officials to take off their fireworks ban, but it was also a crop-saving rain for area farmers.

“It was a very timely rain. It turned what could have been a very bad crop into an okay crop,” states Mike Jenks, of Helena Agri-Enterprises of the two-day rain.

“It stopped us from going even further backwards to having a crop that can be harvested.”

After receiving over 12 inches of rain from July to September last year, area farmers had all of the moisture that they needed for this spring’s plantings.

But then the moisture stopped falling in May and June and the crops started drying up.

