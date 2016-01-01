Latest News

State sees largest monthly drop in oil production

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Winter weather hampered North Dakota oil production in December, resulting in a 9 percent drop, the largest the state’s ever seen.

“This is the largest drop ever,” said Lynn Helms, director of the state’s department of mineral resources.

The decline translates to 92,000 barrels a day. North Dakota hauled in 29.2 million barrels in December, or 942,455 barrels a day, the DMR reported.

The next largest monthly production drop was 70,000 daily barrels from March to April 2016, DMR spokeswoman Alison Ritter said.

The near-100,000-daily barrel drop will have its effects, Helms said.

