Rough Rider Center to host 2018 Bakken Conference & Expo

Posted 7/25/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City’s Rough Rider Center is scheduled to host another large-scale event.

The fourth annual Bakken Conference & Expo will come here July 16-18, 2018, hosted in the city at the center of the action in North Dakota’s shale play. BBI International and North American Shale Magazine organize and produce the event, which was hosted in Bismarck last week.

“The Bakken Conference & Expo is the nation’s premier event featuring innovations that are driving new efficiencies and the profitability of oil recovered from shale formations,” BBI International said.

Daniel Stenberg, executive director of McKenzie County’s job development authority, attended this year’s event and said it’s similar to the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, held annually and alternating between Bismarck and Regina, Sask.

“They just try to get on the trends, what’s happening in terms of prices, the billion-dollar question,” Stenberg said, as well as technology and other oilfield strategies.

Producers, service people and even Gov. Doug Burgum attended this year’s Bakken Conference & Expo, he added, which drew people from Texas, Colorado and other oil-producing states.

