Latest News

Homicide investigation open into body found south of Williston

Posted 7/25/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Local and state law enforcement are investigating a homicide related to the body of a woman found south of Williston in northern McKenzie County.

McKenzie County investigators found the body of Lindsay White late Thursday, July 20, in a “very decomposed” condition in a tree row near 42nd Street Northwest and 148th T Avenue Northwest, the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Officers found her body based on information related to a reported drive-by shooting in Williston the morning of the preceding Tuesday.

Investigators later found the primary suspect, Jonah Hendricks, dead when conducting a search warrant in Williston, the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office reported. It remains an open and ongoing investigation.

