Latest News

Courthouse IT left precarious after service company shakeup

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Inconvenient departures by two information technology technicians familiar with McKenzie County’s systems have made the future uncertain for IT issues at the courthouse.

McKenzie County commissioners discussed the precarious situation with NRG vice president Steve Kelsch and other county officials at their Aug. 15 meeting. The two technicians were integral contacts for McKenzie County for situations like dispatch going down and Recorder Ann Johnsrud’s office systems.

Now Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud will gather proposals from other IT companies, per commissioners’ vote.

“We need to make sure McKenzie County’s IT needs are met both with data security and service while also being mindful of the expense,” she said.

“This situation has given us the opportunity to evaluate the service being provided and how it can be improved, either by NRG or another company,” McKenzie County planner and spokeswoman Shari Buck said.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer