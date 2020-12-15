December 15, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity wrestling team will be opening its 2020-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 19, as the Wolves travel to Bismarck Legacy. And as the Wolves embark on another season, Robin Schwartz, Wolves head coach, says the team hopes to improve on last year’s performance, but with a lack of wrestlers out, he isn’t able to fill all the weight classes.

“It will be difficult to win duals this year as were only able to fill 10 of the 14 weight classes,” states Schwartz. “And unless things change, we will only be wrestling duals or small mixers due to the current pandemic.”

Returning to this year’s program is Alex Martinez, Izaak Boekelman, Ethan Dennis, Cash Fladland, Nick Fiedler, Conner Quintero, and Brandon Rorex.

Martinez, a sophomore, who earned 22 wins last season with 20 by pin, will wrestle at 113 pounds.

Izaak Boekelman, a junior and a two-time state qualifier, will be competing at either 120 or 126 pounds.

“Despite a late season start due to injuries, Izaak was one match away from placing at last year’s state tournament,” states Schwartz.

Ethan Dennis, a freshman who took third at state last year, will wrestle in the 126 to 132 weight classes.

“Ethan is currently ranked No. 2 in the WDA,” states Schwartz.

Cash Fladland, a sophomore is another returning state qualifier, who will wrestle at 160 pounds, while Nick Fieldler, a senior who has qualified for state twice, will compete at 170 pounds.

Also making the varsity are juniors Conner Quintero and Brandon Rorex. Quintero, according to Schwartz, will be wrestling in the 182 to 195 pound weight classes, while Rorex will wrestle at either the 195 or 220 pound weight class.

