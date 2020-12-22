December 22, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City wrestled four WDA schools this week, falling to Dickinson, 69-6; Williston, 63-18; Bismarck Legacy, 51-18; and Minot.

“We were only able to fill six weight positions in each of those matches so we gave up 48 points before the duals started,” stated Robin Schwartz, Wolves head coach.

The Wolves opened their 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Williston where they took on Dickinson and the Coyotes.

Against Dickinson, Izaak Boekelman, who wrestled at 126 pounds, had the lone win by fall as he pinned Warrick Morel in the third period.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer