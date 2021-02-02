February 2, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a busy week of wrestling for Watford City this past week as the Wolves traveled to Dickinson on Thursday for duals against the Midgets and Mandan, before hosting Turtle Mountain on Friday.

The Wolves fell to Mandan, 59-21, and to Dickinson, 58-16, in WDA conference action, while bouncing back to pick up a 40-18 win over Turtle Mountain.

This week the Wolves will be traveling to Bismarck where they take on Bismarck High on Friday and Century on Saturday.

