January 26, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity wrestling team dropped three matches this past week as they fell to Minot, 54-12, Bismarck, 57-9, and Jamestown, 70-6.

This week the Wolves will be traveling to Dickinson on Thursday, Jan. 28, before hosting Turtle Mountain and Dickinson on Friday, Jan. 29, in the Watford City High School gymnasium.

