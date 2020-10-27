October 27, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Beulah controlled both sides of the scrimmage line as the Miners downed Watford City, 48-0, to end the Wolves regular season action on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

While Watford City only had one win and one forfeit this season, the Wolves will be advancing to the first round of the Class AA football playoffs this Saturday as they travel to Hillsboro to take on the Burros.

Hillsboro, the No. 1-ranked team from the East Conference, will host Watford City at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in the first round playoff game. Hillsboro defeated the Wolves, 39-6, in Watford City’s second game of the season.

“The end of the season has turned out to be exactly like the first two weeks,” states Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “We led off with Beulah and Hillsboro in August and now faced the same two teams at the end of October.”

For Watford City their last two losses have come against top-rated Saint Mary’s (No. 1) and Beulah (No. 3) and now they are headed east to face Hillsboro, the No. 3-rated team in Class AA football.

