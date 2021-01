December 29, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It has been a rough start for the Watford City boys varsity basketball team as the Wolves fell to Minot, 104-29, on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Wolves, who are off to a 0-4 start of their season will be hosting Mandan on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer