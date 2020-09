September 22, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After falling to the Central Cass Squirrels, 42-6, in football action on Friday, Sept. 18, the Watford City Wolves are hoping to get in the winning column as they host Stanley in AA West Region action this Friday at the Rough Rider Center’s Fridley Field.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer