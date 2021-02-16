February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity wrestling team dropped dual matches to St. Mary’s, Century and Williston on Feb. 5 and 6, to close out their regular season schedule.

The Wolves will now be sending 11 wrestlers to the State Class A Wrestling Tournament, which will be held at the Fargo Dome on Feb. 18, 19 and 20.

According to Robin Schwartz, Wolves head coach, the format for the state tournament was changed to 32-man brackets because Class A did not hold regional tournaments due to COVID-19 restrictions. Because of that change all varsity wrestlers from across the state automatically qualified for the state tournament.

“Whatever the logic behind this, Watford City and the rest of the WDA will be in its first wrestling tournament of the season,” stated Schwartz. “With so many wrestlers attending there will be a special seeding meeting to decide if there are too many grapplers in a weight class.”

