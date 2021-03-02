March 2, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team clinched the No. 2 seed in the WDA Tournament as the Wolves downed Williston in their final regulars season game.

And with the win, the Wolves, who are 16-4 on the season, will be hosting the first two games of the WDA Tournament at the Rough Rider Center. Watford City’s first action was on Tuesday, March 2, against Minot, the No. 7 seed. The Wolves will then host the winner of the Bismarck Legacy vs. Mandan on Thursday.

Williston to just nine points as the Wolves offense went on a 36-point scoring spree to set the tone for their last regular season game on Feb. 23.

And Watford City’s offense just kept rolling as the Wolves outscored the Coyotes, 32-20, in the second half to cruise to an easy win.

