September 29, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After getting off to a 0-4 start, Watford City’s varsity football team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 25, as the Wolves rolled over Stanley, 40-8, to open their conference play.

This week the Wolves will be traveling to Hazen on Friday to take on the Bison.

“Hazen is a young football team as well,” stated Justin Johnrsud, Wolves’ head coach. “We will need the same type of effort and execution on Friday to be successful.”

