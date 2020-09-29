September 29, 2020
Wolves post big win over Stanley
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
After getting off to a 0-4 start, Watford City’s varsity football team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 25, as the Wolves rolled over Stanley, 40-8, to open their conference play.
This week the Wolves will be traveling to Hazen on Friday to take on the Bison.
“Hazen is a young football team as well,” stated Justin Johnrsud, Wolves’ head coach. “We will need the same type of effort and execution on Friday to be successful.”
Prev Next