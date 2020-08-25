August 25, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity cross country teams opened their 2020 season with very respectable finishes at the Heen-Ihmels Invite in Williston on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The girls team finished the meet in second place, while the boys team came in fourth.

Watford City had four girls place in the top 10 in their first meet of the season with Hayley Ogle and Jaelyn Ogle finishing in second and third place with times of 19:16.09 and 19:37, respectively, while Ellie Schmitz took eighth in a time of 22:37.51 and Savanna Olson took 10th with a time of 22:49.

Evander Long led the Watford City boys team at Williston with a 28th place finish in a time of 22:25, while Ryan Domerese and Parker Schuster finished with times of 25:31.32 and 25:31.64 to place 37th and 38th, respectively. Lane Odenbach took 43rd with a time of 27:54.45.

