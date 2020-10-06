October 6, 2020
Wolves host St. Mary’s in Homecoming action
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
In a game that saw both teams combine for 11 turnovers and 17 penalties, Hazen emerged victorious with a 14-8 win over Watford City in Class AA West Region action on Friday, Oct. 2.
This week the Wolves will host Bismarck St. Mary’s in Homecoming action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Rough Rider Fridley Field.
“It will be a tough test for us,” states Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “St. Mary’s has only given up two scores this season. Taking care of the ball and finding a rhythm offensively will be key for us.”
Prev Next