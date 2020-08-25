August 25, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After struggling through last year’s football season with a 1-8 record, Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach, is looking to put a more competitive team on the field this year.

“We lost five starters to graduation who will be hard to replace,” states Johnsrud. “But our young 2019 team is now a year older with a year of varsity experience so we are looking to be much improved in 2020.”

And Johnsrud is looking to those returning players to be the key a successful season.

In addition to having starting quarterback Ike Boekelman back, he also returns three starting running backs in Jason Hogue, Kyle Foster and Dakota Cluchie, as well as Ethan Arnegard and Brett Rowe on the offensive line.

Also returning for the Wolves are Nishan Smith, Nick Fiedler, Brayden Jasman, Kanyon Tschetter, Rylee Boomer, Conner Quintero, Brandon Rorex and Ayden Domerese.

“We return a good nucleus of players on both sides of the ball,” states Johnsrud. “The coaching staff has been impressed by some of the new faces on our team and the development of some of last year’s players.”

