October 6, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 10 as the Wolves took first place at the Minot Souris Valley Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Jaelyn Ogle led the Wolves girls team with a first place finish in a time of 17:38, while Hayley Ogle and Ellie Schmitz took second and seventh place with times of 17:54 and 19:19, respectively.

“I’m super proud of the team and the girls are running great,” stated Sydney Lund, girls head coach. “They are learning to work as a team. They push each other at practice and in meets and it’s paying off.”

The next meet for the Wolves will be the WDA Region Meet on Saturday, Oct. 10, at McDowell Dam in Bismarck with the varsity boys running at 1 p.m. and the varsity girls running at 1:30 p.m.

