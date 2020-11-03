November 3, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hillsboro, the No. 1-ranked team in the East Conference, ended Watford City’s football season on Saturday, Oct. 30, as the Burros rolled over the Wolves, 32-6, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

With the loss, Watford City ended its season with a 2-9 record.

In a game that was statistically pretty even, the Burros held an 184 to 158 advantage in total yardage. But Hillsboro proved time and time again why they were the defending state champions.

The Burros scored their first touchdown in the first quarter and then added three more touchdowns in the second stanza to hold a commanding, 26-0, halftime lead.

“We were not able to get enough stops to limit their scoring opportunities,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “We forced quite a few fourth downs, but were unable get the ball back.”