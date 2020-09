September 15, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity football record dropped to 0-3 as the Wolves fell to Hillsboro-Central Valley, 39-6, on Sept. 4, before being shut out, 18-0, by Devils Lake on Sept. 11.

“We took on two tough teams while struggling with injuries,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach on the losses.

The next action for the Wolves will be on Friday, Sept. 18, when they travel to Central Cass.

