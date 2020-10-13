October 13, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls cross country team scored 115 points to take third place at the WDA Region Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 10, at McDowell Dam in Bismarck.

Jaeyln Ogle paced the Wolves with a second place finish in a time of 18:00, while Hayley Ogle completed the course in third place with a time of 18.39.

“We were happy with our third place finish, stated Sydney Lund, girls head coach. “This is Watford City’s first time placing in the Class A WDA so we are very excited to pave the way for our Class A school.”

