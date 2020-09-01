September 1, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity cross country teams had a good showing at Bismarck on Saturday as the girls team took third place and the boys finished in fourth place.

“I’m happy that we continue to improve and get better times,” stated Sydney Lund, girls head coach. “This year will be an odd season for cross country with limited teams and entries, but we’re excited for the challenge and to continue to get better.”

Hayley Ogle and Jaelyn Ogle led the girls team with second and third place finishes with times of 19:16 and 19:23, respectively, while Ellie Schmitz finished in 12th place in a time of 21:26. Rounding out the other Watford City place finishers was Savanna Olson in 17th place and Tricia Schmitz in 29th place with times of 22:29 and 26:31, respectively.

