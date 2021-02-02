February 2, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end this past weekend as the Wolves fell to Century and Bismarck High after picking up a win over St. Mary’s.

This week the Wolves, who have an 11-3 record and are still ranked No. 2 in the WDA behind Century, will be traveling to Bismarck Legacy on Friday before hosting St. Mary’s on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Rough Rider Center.

Watford City got off to another slow start on Tuesday against St. Mary’s as the Wolves only led the Saints by 6 points, 34-28, at halftime.

But the Wolves came out firing on all cylinders in the second half outscoring St. Mary’s, 40-11, to cruise to a 74-39 win and extend their season record to 11-1.

