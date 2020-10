September 29, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls cross country team is currently ranked fourth in Class A with Hayley Ogle and Jaelyn Ogle holding down the third and sixth places in the cross country poll.

The girls took second place at the RM Stoudt Invitational in Jamestown this past weekend placing just four points behind Williston.

