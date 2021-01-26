January 26, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team will be taking its 10-1 record on the road this Friday and Saturday as the Wolves square off for the second time against Bismarck Century and Bismarck High. In their last match-ups, the Wolves fell to Century, the No. 1-ranked team in the WDA, 60-55, and edged Bismarck High, 64-62.

Watford City has since climbed to the No. 2 spot in the WDA, while Bismarck High sits in the No. 4 spot in the conference.

This past week, the Wolves picked up two wins as they cruised by Williston, 81-42, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, before edging Dickinson, 62-61 on Thursday evening.

Five Watford City players scored in double figures as the Wolves rolled over Williston, 81-42, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in WDA action.

Ashley Holen paced both teams in scoring with 20 points, while Hayley Ogle, Gracen Breitbach and Madison Spacher each netted 11 points, and Emma Mogen netted 10 points in the easy win for Watford City.

