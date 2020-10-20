October 20, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With Watford City’s girls cross country team having two of the state’s top runners, Sydney Lund, Wolves girls head coach, believes the team has a good shot at winning the Class A title this year.

“As a team we believe we can win state and are really looking at that as our only goal,” states Lund, of this Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet in Jamestown. “We think we can do it and know we have the talent to accomplish such a big goal.”

And with Jaelyn Ogle and Hayley Ogle anchoring Watford City’s runners, Lund believes the girls team is poised to be competing for the top spot this year.

In the latest Class A Cross Country Poll, Jaelyn is ranked No. 2 in the state, while Hayley is ranked No. 3.

