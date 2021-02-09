February 9, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team suffered their third straight loss to a Bismarck team as the Wolves fell to Legacy, 67-61, on Friday, Feb. 5.

With the loss Watford City’s season record fell to 11-4 and they dropped to the No. 3 spot in the WDA. The Wolves look to get back in the winning column this week as they host Turtle Mountain at the Rough Rider Center on Friday, Feb. 12, before heading to Minot on Tuesday.

Watford City’s girls basketball team is probably happy that they won’t be facing another Bismarck team the remainder of their regular season as the Wolves went 0-3 in their last three games after falling to Century and Bismarck High at the end of January and then falling to Legacy, 67-61, on Feb. 5.

