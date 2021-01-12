January 12, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls varsity basketball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 65-46 win over Turtle Mountain on Friday, Jan. 8.

The Wolves, who are now 6-1 on the season and are ranked in the No. 2 spot in WDA standings and No. 3 spot in the latest North Dakota Class A Power Poll, will be on the road for the next two games as they travel to Mandan on Friday and Jamestown on Saturday. Watford City will close out this week’s schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 19, when they host the Williston Coyotes.

