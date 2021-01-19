January 19, 2021
Watford girls battle back to pull out win over Jamestown
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
The Watford City girls varsity basketball team kept their seven-game winning streak alive this past week as they picked up wins over Mandan and Jamestown. But the Wolves had their first big scare of the season as they had to battle back from a big deficit to defeat Jamestown on Saturday.
This week the Wolves, who are 8-1 on the season, will be on the road as they travel to Dickinson and Bismarck St. Mary’s in WDA action