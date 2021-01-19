January 19, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls varsity basketball team kept their seven-game winning streak alive this past week as they picked up wins over Mandan and Jamestown. But the Wolves had their first big scare of the season as they had to battle back from a big deficit to defeat Jamestown on Saturday.

This week the Wolves, who are 8-1 on the season, will be on the road as they travel to Dickinson and Bismarck St. Mary’s in WDA action

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer