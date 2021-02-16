February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After losing their last three games, all of which were on the road, Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team got back on the winning track as the Wolves picked up home court wins over St. Mary’s and Turtle Mountain last week.

The Wolves, who are now 12-4 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the WDA and No. 5 in Class A girls basketball, will wrap up their regular season play this week as they host Jamestown on Saturday, Feb. 20, before traveling to Williston on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The outdoor temperature wasn’t the only thing cold last Tuesday as Watford City and St. Mary’s offenses were ice cold in the first half.

