October 27, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Jaelyn Ogle turned in a stellar performance at the Class A State Cross Country Meet in Jamestown on Saturday, Oct. 24, as the Watford City sophomore took second place to help lead the Wolves to a third place finish.

Running on a cold and blustery day, Ogle finished the 5K race in a time of 18:37.60 to finish behind Jamestown’s Meghan Ford, the No. 1 runner, in North Dakota.

But Jaelyn wasn’t the only Watford City runner who shined at this year’s state meet as her older sister, Hayley, came in fifth in a time of 18:59.92, while Ellie Schmitz completed the race in a time of 19:46.67 to take 13th place.

The two Ogle sisters and Schmitz joined the other state runners, who placed in the top 25, to the 2020 All-State Cross Country Team.

Also placing for the Wolves was Savanna Olson, 45th, 21:01.67; Katie Olson, 79th, 21:44.36; and Tricia Schmitz, 107th, 22:46.59.

“I’m really happy with how we did in the weather and with the odd season we had,” stated Sydney Lund, girls head coach. “I think the seniors really put their hearts on the line and ran a really nice race.”

