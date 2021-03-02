 
March 2, 2021

Watford City boys cage season comes to an end

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity boys basketball team wrapped up its 2020-21 season this past week as the Wolves fell to Williston, 62-45, on Feb. 23, before falling to Bismarck Century, 99-42, in WDA Tournament play-in action on Saturday.
With the losses, the Wolves ended their season with a 0-21 record.
Watford City ended its regular season play with a 62-45 loss to Williston on Tuesday, Feb. 23. With the loss, the Wolves ended their regular season with a 0-20 record.
While the Wolves would outscore the Coyotes, 36-24, from the field, Williston would gain the scoring advantage as they drilled 11 three-pointers to secure the win.

