October 13, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City was no match for Bismarck Century, the No. 1 volleyball team in the WDA, as the Wolves dropped three straight games to the Patriots on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

This coming week the Wolves will be at home for four straight matches as they host Bismarck on Thursday, Jamestown on Friday and Bismarck Legacy on Saturday. Watford City will then take on the Minot Magicians on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

With the exception of the Legacy game, which will be played at 2:30 p.m., the other Watford City home games will be at 7 p.m. with all games being played at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer