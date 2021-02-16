February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s boys varsity basketball team remains winless on the season after dropping games to St. Mary’s and Turtle Mountain this past week.

The Wolves only have two games remaining on their regular season schedule as they host Jamestown on Saturday, Feb. 20, and then take on Williston on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Turnovers and poor shooting continue to keep Watford City off the winning column as the Wolves fell to St. Mary’s 80-37, in home action on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

