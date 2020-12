December 22, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City boys varsity basketball team got off to a slow start as the Wolves dropped their first three games of their 2020-21 season to Dickinson, Bismarck Century and Bismarck High this past week.

The next action of the boys will be on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when they travel to Bismarck Legacy.

