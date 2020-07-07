July 7, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City slipped into sixth place in Class A West Region baseball as the Walleye went one in four in conference games this past week.

“It is mathematically impossible for us to win the regular season this year,” stated Greg McNary, Walleye head coach on the team’s 4-8 conference win-loss record. “We have four league games left and they are all winnable. We will continue in our efforts to improve as a ball club.”

The Walleye, who are 7-17 overall, will be competing in a tournament in Williston this weekend, before hosting Minot on Monday, July 13.

Bismarck Reps 21, Walleye 9

Bismarck Reps 7, Walleye 0

The undefeated Bismarck Reps took two games from Watford City on Wednesday, July 1, downing the Walleye, 21-9 and 7-0.

“Bismarck made us pay for every walk and error we made in the first game,” stated McNary. “This is the same team that placed second in the nation last year in 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball. They are rock solid at every position and extremely well coached.”

