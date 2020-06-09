June 9, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While there will be no American Legion Baseball this summer as the North Dakota American Legion cancelled all games due to COVID-19, that doesn’t mean that baseball fans won’t still be able to cheer on their Walleye.

According to Greg McNary, Walleye coach, this summer Watford City will be fielding two squads, a Senior Babe Ruth team and a Babe Ruth team.

McNary, who is the Watford City High School assistant baseball coach, is stepping up to become the Walleye head coach as Pat Spacher stepped down after being the Legion coach for 12 years.

“Greg was the logical choice,” states Spacher. “I believe some health issues caused him to step away from coaching for a while, but he seems excited and ready to go.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer