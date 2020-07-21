Walleye regular season play comes to an end
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
Watford City went 2-6-1 in baseball action this past week as the Walleye look to wrap up their season.
This past week the Walleye took a pair of wins off the Dickinson Volunteers, while losing games to Minot, Belfield-South Heart and Glendive.
The Walleye record is 12-28-1 and 4-11 in the Class A Western Division.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to participate in Class A Western Division Tournament in Jamestown,” stated Greg McNary, Walleye head coach. “Without the players from the Babe Ruth Team we don’t have enough guys to field a team. We made the decision to let the younger guys compete in their tournament and see if they can qualify for their state tournament. I think it is the correct decision.”
But McNary is still hopeful that post season play is possible for the Walleye.