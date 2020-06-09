June 9, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Walleye opened their 2020 season sweeping Williston in Senior Babe Ruth action on Thursday, June 4, at the Rough Rider Field. The Walleye defeated the Williston Oilers, 7-3, in the opener and then completed the sweep taking the second game, 9-4.

Watford City 7,

Williston Oilers 3

The Walleye went on a 13-hit barrage to score seven runs to pick up their first win of the season against Williston. The game was a counter in the West Region Class A standings.

