June 16, 2020

By Cathleen Naeb

Farmer Assistant Production Manager

The Watford City Walleye hit the road for eight games this last week, ultimately finishing the week with a 2-6 win-loss record.

Watford City 9,

Minot Metros 2

On Sunday, June 7, the Walleye ventured to Minot for back-to-back games.

In the first game, the Walleye scored early and often, sailing to a 9-2 victory over the Metros. The Walleye totaled 11 hits for the game, including three bunt singles.

“We were able to capitalize as Minot struggled with bunt defense,” said Walleye Coach Greg McNary. “We also had a great day on the bases, as we stole 10 bags.”

Minot Metros 10,

Watford City 0

Unfortunately, the Walleye weren’t so impressive in the nightcap against the Metros, ending the night with a 10-0 loss.

“We started a different combination of players the second game and they were as flat as a pancake,” said McNary.



