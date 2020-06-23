June 23, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Walleye finished a very challenging schedule this past week as Watford City picked up just one win while losing three games.

On Thursday a very powerful Jamestown Eagles team rolled into town and defeated the Walleye by scores of 13-1 and 16-6. And on Sunday, the Walleye split with Belfield-South Heart losing the opener, 8-1, before battling back in the nightcap to win 3-2 on a walk-off walk.

“We had some real solid moments in all four games,” stated Greg McNary, head coach. “We continue to be an up and down team right now. But we are a very young team so we have to approach things with lots of patience.”

This week the Walleye, who are 5-9 on the year and 2-2 in conference action, will be hosting the Bismarck Capitals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26, before traveling to Dickinson on Wednesday. The Walleye will be back on Tuesday, June 30, when Dickinson comes to town.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer