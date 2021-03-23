March 23, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After COVID-19 shut down North Dakota’s high school track season last year, Watford City High School’s track teams are back in action as the boys took second place, while the girls took third at the Williston Indoor Meet on March 12.

“Dakota Cluchie had a very good first meet of the year. He had a tough workload with his events happening close together on the schedule,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “Waddel Shakespeare ran fast today as well. He and Dakota have put the time in the weight room in the off season and are now much stronger and more capable of handling a bigger workload at meets.”

Cluchie took third in the 200 and 300 meter dashes, while Shakespeare took second in the 60 meter dash.

Richard Rust, who is the new girls head coach was pleased with his team’s first outing.

“Our girls team placed seventh at state two years ago and we are looking to try and match or improve on that this year,” stated Rust. “We have almost all of our same team return for us from last year, and so we have some high expectations.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer