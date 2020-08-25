August 25, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After ending last season with a 5-13 record in WDA action and a 9-23 overall record, Watford City’s varsity volleyball team is looking forward to the start of the 2020 season.

“We are returning a strong group of players with experience,” states Renae Mogen, Wolves head coach. “Our coaches and players have high expectations to finish strong in the WDA and hope to earn a berth in the state tournament.”

With the Wolves only losing one senior, Tayle Kaczmar, to graduation from last year’s team, Mogen says that she is returning six starters in Emma Mogen, Riley Faller, Ashley Holen, Kyley Barnett, Madison Spacher and Jessica Mogen from last year’s team and three other players in Quinn Voll, Laney Hartel and Jeanine Miller from last year’s squad. Breaking into the varsity lineup this year will be Gracen Breitbach.

