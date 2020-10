October 6, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball notched their first win of the season on Thursday, Oct. 1, as the Wolves swept the Dickinson Midgets in three games.

But Watford City’s winning streak didn’t last long as Mandan took three games from the Wolves on Friday evening.

This coming week Watford City, which is 1-7 in WDA action, will be hosting Turtle Mountain at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Rough Rider Center.

