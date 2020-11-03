November 3, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After going 2-1 in WDA volleyball action this past week, it is going to come down to a play-in game against Dickinson as to whether or not Watford City’s varsity volleyball team will be headed to the WDA Tournament, or if their season comes to an end.

The Wolves, who are currently ranked No. 8 in the WDA, will host Dickinson, the No. 9-ranked team, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, at the Rough Rider Center. The winner of the play-in game will take on top seeded Bismarck in opening round action of the WDA Tournament, which starts on Nov. 10.

This past week, the Wolves swept Williston in three games on Oct. 26, and then edged Dickinson, 3-1, on Oct. 27, before falling to Mandan, 3-1 on Oct. 29.

