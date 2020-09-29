September 29, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity girls volleyball team just couldn’t score when they needed to as the Wolves fell to Bismarck St. Mary’s and Minot in WDA matches by scores of 2-3 last week.

This coming week Watford City, which is still looking for its first win of the season, will host Dickinson on Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Rough Rider Center and then be on the road as they travel to Mandan on Friday and to Bismarck Century on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

