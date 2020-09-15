September 15, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Wolves are still looking for their first win in volleyball action after losing a three-game match to Bismarck Legacy on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Wolves, who are now 0-3 in WDA action will be on the road this week as they travel to Minot on Friday before heading to Belcourt on Saturday to take on the Turtle Mountain Braves.

Watford City will close out this week’s schedule when they host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Rough Rider Center.

